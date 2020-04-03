Noida: Man, son test positive for COVID-19, two get cured; total cases 50

A man and his 25-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 50, officials said. On the brighter side, two people who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were treated and discharged from a hospital, taking the total number of cured patients to eight in the district, the officials said.

The source of infection of the new cases is linked to a Sector 135-located private firm, Cease Fire, which is already under government scanner for triggering a chain of cases and has been booked for endangering people's life. "Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected. A man, who works in Cease Fire company, and his son have tested positive for the novel virus. They reside in a residential society in Sector 93B in Noida which has been temporarily sealed for 48 hours," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

"The patients who were found positive today were already under institutional quarantine. They have been shifted to isolation centres and are under supervision," Suhas said. "Two other people have been cured and discharged from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. Overall eight people have been cured and discharged so far, leaving 42 active cases as against 50 positve cases detected here," he added.

With the two new patients also being linked to Cease Fire, the total number of COVID-19 cases that could be traced to the now-sealed firm stands over 30, according to Health Department officials here. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the hotspots for coronavirus in India and the first district in the state to have recorded 50 COVID-19 cases, according to official figures.

