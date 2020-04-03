Cops shift 18 pregnant women to hospitals in Delhi amid lockdown

Delhi Police personnel shifted 18 pregnant women to different hospitals in the national capital amid the ongoing lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday

PCR vans of the Delhi Police have shifted as many as 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals on Thursday and Friday, they said. "Calls about women in labour pain were received from almost all districts, including four from Outer North, eight from Dwarka, three from South, one from Rohini, one from Northeast and one from East," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. Police said they received four calls between 11 pm on Thursday and 5 am on Friday, Sinha said.

