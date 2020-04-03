Coronavirus claims one more life in Gujarat, toll reaches nine

A 67-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Ahmedabad on Friday, taking the number of such deaths in the state to nine, an official said. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state on Friday.

Another man from Panchmahal district died earlier in the day. "A 67-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad on Friday. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

