Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 8:42 p.m.

11 CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai 8:21 p.m. JK reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total tally 75 now 8:06 p.m.

3 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count 9 8:05 p.m. 6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, 2 of them attended Tablighi Jamaat 7:22 p.m.

All Tablighi Jamaat returnees test negative for COVID-19: Tripura CM 7:02 p.m. 60 people from Odisha attended Nizamuddin event, 1 tests positive for COVID-19 6:55 p.m.

Blacklisting proceedings begin against 360 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat: MHA 6:47 p.m. India's oldest COVID-19 survivor, wife discharged from Kerala hospital 6:40 p.m.

Dr RML Hospital's trauma centre, Safdarjung Hospital's super specialty block converted to COVID-19 isolation wards 6:29 p.m. 4 men detained in Indore under NSA for attack on health workers; the stringent act to be invoked in a UP incident 6:26 p.m.

Nine coronavirus cases reported in Kerala 6:22 p.m. Tabligh members undergoing treatment not cooperating: Doctors to Delhi govt 6:21 p.m.

Convey scientific facts on coronavirus: Left to Modi 6:13 p.m. 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, cases rise to 20 6:08 p.m.

COVID-19: 11 new cases in Pune district, count reaches 71 6:01 p.m. Foreign secretary Shringla holds telephonic talks with top EU official on coronavirus pandemic 5:56 p.m.

A 55-yr-old man and his son test positive for coronavirus in Noida as total number of cases rises to 50 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar. 5:47 p.m.

Authorities defer turning Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into quarantine facility. 5:44 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic would have a debilitating impact on India’s tourism sector with the industry estimating an overall loss of Rs 5 lakh crore and job cuts for 4-5 crore people. 5:35 p.m. Delhi reports 91 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs taking the total number to 384.

5:17 p.m. More than 31,000 doctors, including retired government and Armed Forces Medical Services, and private physicians have volunteered to help the government fight COVID-19 pandemic.

5:14 p.m. 102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu;total tally 411 5:04 p.m.

647 COVID-19 positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Union Health Ministry says. 4:51 p.m.

All those who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, and were traced in the state, had entered Haryana before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 4:49 p.m.

UP govt transfers lump sum pension into accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries. 4:25 p.m. Demand surge for ‘game changer’ COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine despite lack of clinical evidence.

3:52 p.m. UP government says it will set up Rs 1000 crore corona care fund.

3:49 p.m. At least 26 Nepalese Muslims who returned home by secretly crossing the border after attending various religious congregations in India, have been detained and quarantined in Nepal.

3:43 p.m. Calls seeking to obtain information about COVID-19 constitute an overwhelming 91 per cent of distress messages received by a national CRPF helpline, report says.

3:15 p.m. A 70-year-old-woman from Delhi, who was staying in a guest house with her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, dies due to COVID-19.

2:14 p.m. ICMR gives go ahead for COVID-19 testing in labs under DBT, CSIR, and DAE.

2:01 p.m. Four Americans, nine British and six Chinese nationals were among 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry. 12:40 p.m.

Woman from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district dies due to COVID-19 at PGIMER in Chandigarh. 12:11 p.m.

NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP: State government 11:55 a.m. Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95.

11:51 a.m. Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. 11:41 a.m.

Team from WHO will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district to conduct survey in wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot 11:38 a.m. Number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 2,301 in the country; death toll rose to 56.

11:16 a.m. ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases.

10:20 a.m. Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, Educational Testing Service (ETS) says.

10:08 a.m. Editors Guild of India says it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workers amid lockdown.

6:14 a.m. Stay indoors and practise social distancing to win war gainst COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tells Americans.

5:23 a.m. US President Donald Trump again tests negative for coronavirus.

