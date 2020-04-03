Maha COVID-19 tally now 490; 67 new cases, 6 deaths in a day

With 67 persons diagnosed for COVID-19 on Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 490, health officials said. Of the 67 new patients, 43 are from Mumbai, 10 from MMR, nine from Pune and three from Ahmednagar district.

One patient each in Washim and Ratnagiri tested positive on Friday, a statement from the statehealth department said. Six COVID-19 patients died on Friday. They include 2 from Mumbai and one each from Vasai-Virar, Badlapur in Thane, Jalgaon and Pune, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

