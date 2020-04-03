Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working with govt officials in US, abroad to get stranded people back home: United Airlines

The United Airlines has said that it is working with government officials in the US and abroad to help stranded people get home in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST
Working with govt officials in US, abroad to get stranded people back home: United Airlines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Airlines has said that it is working with government officials in the US and abroad to help stranded people get home in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. "We are working with government officials in the US and abroad to help people get home. When and where possible, we are working to repatriate travellers who are stranded abroad in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis," the airline said in a statement.

"We are working closely with government officials here in the US as well as in other countries where flying has been restricted to gain the necessary approvals to operate service," it added. The airline said that in regions where government actions have barred international flying, it has coordinated with the US State Department and local government officials to re-instate some flights and have been operating several extra flights to countries in Central America and South America.

United Airlines stated that it will have operated 56 repatriation flights bringing nearly 8,000 passengers home from places like Guatemala City, Lima, Quito, Roatan, San Salvador, San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa by the end of today's operation. "We will continue working with government officials in the near-term to play our part in bringing Americans home. Beginning April 5, United will begin operating repatriation flights from Delhi to San Francisco," read the statement.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions in order to contain novel coronavirus which has claimed lives of over 50,000 worldwide. The US is the new epicentre with over 245,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is the highest in the world. As of Friday morning, more than 6,000 Americans died from COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

2022 Asian Games mascot unveiled in digital ceremony

representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China, were unveiled as the official mascots of the 2022 Asian Games here on Friday. The Mascots -- Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen --, which reflect the internet prowess o...

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

New York state has recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New Yor...

Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commod...

Virus: Yemeni man spits at Mumbai cops enforcing lockdown

A 27-year-old Yemeni national wasbooked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing thecoronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on FridayThe incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah onThursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020