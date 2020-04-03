Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF airlifted essential supplies to Assam, UP, J&K, Ladakh in last 2 days: Defence Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:06 IST
IAF airlifted essential supplies to Assam, UP, J&K, Ladakh in last 2 days: Defence Ministry

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from its nodal points such as Delhi to states such as Assam and Uttar Pradesh and Union territories like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. "During the last two days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Mohanbari in north eastern region; Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Agra in the central region; and the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh," the ministry said in a statement. In addition, the IAF airlifted critical medical supplies to Male in Maldives under 'Operation Sanjeevani' on Thursday. Maldives was facing a shortage of essential medical supplies as its connectivity with India was broken after the imposition of the lockdown. "Quarantine facilities created at IAF bases across the country continue in a state of readiness," the ministry stated.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. The ministry said that the Indian Navy continued to extend a helping hand to locals through distribution of food and essential supplies during the nationwide lockdown.

"On April 1, 2020, Headquarters, Goa Naval Area coordinated with the Councillor of Mangor Hill and distributed critical supplies to families of daily wagers, migrant labourers and low income families at Gandhinagar. Around 1000 kg of essential provisions were distributed to 200 families," the ministry noted. Additionally, 600 kg of provisions were handed over to Milind Naik, Minister for Urban Development and Social Welfare, for distribution to families in need, the ministry noted. Earlier this week, jawans of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) and personnel from INS Hansa had distributed food at several locations in Goa's Vasco, the ministry said.

Approximately 320 people were provided cooked food at Vasco Railway Station, Bogda and Ram Mandir at Goa, it added. Till now, around 2,500 people have been infected and more than 60 people have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No evidence that masks worn by healthy people affect coronavirus spread - UK official

Britain does not recommend that healthy citizens wear face masks, a senior health official said on Friday, saying that they are not proven to affect the spread of the coronavirus.There is no evidence that general wearing of face masks by th...

In present circumstances, do not think it is appropriate to light 'diya': Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that lighting diyas and candles are done to celebrate Lord Ramas return from Ayodhaya, however amid coronavirus outbreak doing such things seems inappropriate. Diya is lit to celebra...

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Watch behind-the-scenes pics, actors’ names revealed with synopsis

During the period when the world is chained down by lockdown for fighting coronavirus pandemic, The Last Kingdom is one of those few television series that have premiere dates. And as we know the global viewers now need good amount of enter...

After PM's appeal, KCR requests people in Telangana to light lamps at 9 PM on April 5

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis call, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested people in the state to light lamps on April 5 at 9 PM to make the programme successful. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020