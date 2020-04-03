Left Menu
Lockdown: 42 people held for defying prohibitory orders in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:07 IST
Over 40 people were arrested in Kashmir on Friday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the nationwide lockdown, police said. Police arrested 42 people for violating the orders and the arrests were made in the districts of Kupwara, Srinagar and Ganderbal, a police spokesman said.

In Kupwara district of north Kashmir, police arrested 24 people and seized two vehicles for defying the prohibitory orders, the spokesman said. In Srinagar district, police arrested 15 persons, including five shopkeepers for violating government orders, he further said.

They were arrested from Rajbagh and Sadder area of the city, he added. Similarly, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, three persons were arrested for violation of lockdown orders, the spokesman said.

He said cases have been registered against all of them. Police have appealed to the public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and warned of dealing strictly with those violating the restrictions.

