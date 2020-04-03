Unfortunate that 'some people' communalising Nizamuddin meet: Indian Muslim League

The Indian Union Muslim Leauge on Friday said it was unfortunate that "some people" were trying to communalise Tabligi Jamaat congregation held here last month, and urged people to fight coronavirus unitedly. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty also appealed to all those who attended the event in Nizamuddin to cooperate with authorities and undergo medical tests.

"It is unfortunate and sad that some elements are trying to communalise and give a religious colour when the country is fighting the pandemic," Kunhalikutty, who is the Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala, told PTI over phone. Tabligi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country, following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.

Kunhalikutty said "this is not the time to indulge in blame games and instead everyone should help and save India from the virus". He also criticised Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's "harsh" comments about the Jamaat attendees. "Naqvi, who is holding the portfolio to take care of the minorities, should have been careful in using such words. Making such statements when the country is in disaster would not help," he said. On Tuesday, Naqvi had lashed out at the Tablighi Jamaat after authorities blamed the meeting organised by it for spreading coronavirus infection, saying the organisation has committed a "Talibani crime" and its "sin is unpardonable".

At the time of the meeting, March 13 to 15, even the government had informed Parliament that there was nothing to fear and normal life could be carried out, Kunhalikutty said, adding that authorities had also no plan to announce a countrywide lockdown Meanwhile, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IUML leader has urged him to direct the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to waive the processing fees for issuance of Emergency Certificate to Indian workers. "The certificate is a mandatory document issued by embassies concerned to Indian citizens abroad who wish to travel back home in emergency circumstances," he said in the letter..

