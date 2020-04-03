Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamaat members attempted to spread coronavirus in country: UP minister

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:09 IST
Jamaat members attempted to spread coronavirus in country: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday alleged that Tablighi Jamaat members tried to "hide themselves" in parts of the country in an "attempt" to spread the coronavirus disease. He also condemned reports of the alleged sexual harassment of nurses by some members of the Jamaat at a hospital in Ghaziabad, terming the incident "disgraceful and condemnable"

"Though they knew that the world is in the grip of COVID-19, they not only attended the Jamaat function in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin recently but also tried to hide themselves in different part of India," the minister claimed. "It is an attempt to spread the disease all over the country," he alleged. He said the Jamaat members were "guilty of spreading the disease" at a time when the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort to contain it. Commenting on the Ghaziabad incident, the minister said the state government will book the accused under the stringent National Security Act. Action will be taken against the Jamaat members who have taken the law into their hands, he said. The minister also condemned the alleged efforts to give a religious touch to the developments. He said it was "shameful" that Jamaat members are mixing the issue of coronavirus with religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh imposes ESMA on health, medical services for 6 months

The Andhra Pradesh government has imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act ESMA, 1971 on health and medical services for a period of six months.In exercise of the powers conferred under Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Ac...

Coronavirus death toll in Europe tops 40,000: AFP

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources on FridayWith a total of 40,768 deaths out o...

Rs 1,000 cash assistance to be given on Saturday in AP

The Rs 1,000 cashassistance announced for ration card holders in Andhra Pradeshin view of the coronavirus lockdown will be distributed at thedoorsteps of people on Saturday, Information and PublicRelations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani...

Lockdown effect: Top drug regulator instructs release of blocked consignment of vaccines, IVDs

In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, the Central Drugs Controller has instructed all port offices of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization CDCSO to release the consignments of vaccines and critical in vitro diagnostics IVDs in public ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020