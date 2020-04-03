Left Menu
Bihar Governor BH-VIRUSdonates Rs 1.01 lakh to CM Relief Fund

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:20 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday donated Rs 1.01 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Chauhan made the contributions of Rs 1.01 lakh from his salary to CMRF, an official release said.

All officials and staff of the Governor's Secretariat also contributed to the CMRF with their one days salary, the release said, adding that a total of Rs 3,29,326 has given to the CMRF from Raj Bhavan. The official release did not mention the purpose for which the contributions were made into the Chief Minister Relief Fund by the governor.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on March 31 had contributed Rs 3.18 crore from his MLALAD fund to the coronavirus eradication fund formed in the state to tackle with the virus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on March 2 contributed Rs seven crore from his MLALAD fund to the coronavirus eradication fund.

Meanwhile, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal for lighting candles or diyas or flashlights of mobile phones for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 (Sunday), the governor has appealed to the people of the state to show their commitment, unity, harmony and will power in their fight to protect against the coronavirus. People should also maintain social distancing and provisions of lockdown while lighting their candles or diyas, the governor emphasised.

