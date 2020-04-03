COVID-19: Finance Ministry releases over Rs 17,000 cr to states to enhance their financial resources
The Ministry of Finance on Friday released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different states to enhance their financial resources during COVID-19 crisis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:22 IST
The Ministry of Finance on Friday released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different states to enhance their financial resources during COVID-19 crisis. This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of 'revenue deficit grant' under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states.
These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of Central share of first instalment of SDRMF. (ANI)
