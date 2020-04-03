Maha: 6 get 3 days in jail for lockdown violations in Pune

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI)Six people were sentenced to threedays in jail in Pune district in Mahararshtra for violatinglockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak,police said on Friday

A court in Indapur in the district also fined them Rs1,500 each, an official said

"Five of them were found loitering on the streets inIndapur and Walchandnagar areas. The sixth was arrested forkeeping his paan shop open despite prohibitory orders," saidBaramati Deputy Superintendent of Police NarayanShirgaonkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

