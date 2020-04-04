Woman dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; Guj death toll reaches 10

A 67-year-old coronaviruspositive woman died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday,taking the death toll in the state to 10, an official said

The woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in thecity, died due to COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Health)Jayanthi Ravi said

With this, the death toll in the state has increasedto 10. Five of them died in Ahmedabad alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

