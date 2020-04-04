Patnaik appeals to Nizamuddin returnees to come forward for corona test

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:49 IST
A day after Odisha recorded a four-fold jump in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed to all who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin to come forward and get tested for coronavirus. In a message after Odisha reported 15 COVOD-19 cases on a single day on Friday, Patnaik said there is nothing to be afraid of the disease, which can be checked through awareness.

"I request all the persons from Odisha who attended the event in Nizamuddin to immediately contact toll-free number 104, consult doctors and come forward for corona test within 24 hours," he said. Cooperate with the government in the effort to detect the coronavirus, Patnaik said, adding that any delay will put them and their families at risk.

"Your cooperation will not only benefit your family, but the entire human race," he said. Patnaiks appeal came after three of the 28 Nizamuddin returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Of the 28 persons identified as Nizamuddin returnees, three tested positive and remaining 25 are negative for COVID-19, a health department official said. The three COVID positive cases from among the Nizamuddin returneees are from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur, he said.

The government also appealed to people to inform the authorities about the Nizamuddin returnees. Odisha has so far had 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients of whom two have been cured and discharged from hospital. Of the 18 active cases, three had attended the Nizamuddin event.

State capital Bhubaneswar accounted for 14 of the total cases, making the state capital virtually a hot spot for the disease in the state. Three cases were reported from Bhadrak district and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri, officials said. Meanwhile, the Jajpur district administration has sealed Brahmabaroda area after a man who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation tested positive.

Earlier, Suryanagar, where seven fresh cases were detected on Friday, and Bomikhal area in Bhubaneswar, had been sealed as part of measures to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus. Door-to-door survey was conducted in these areas. The state government has imposed a total shutdown, akin to curfew, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak for 48 hours from 8 PM on Friday during which all essential supplies have been suspended. Only a handful of medicine stores are open with special permission.

Elsewhere in the state, the ongoing lockdown remained in force and essential supplies were available..

