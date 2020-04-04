Left Menu
Safdarjung hospital to provide details of all Whatsapp group admins to police to prevent fake news

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent the spread of fake news amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the administration of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi has decided to submit the contact details of all its Whatsapp group admins to the police. "I am directed by the competent authority that as legal requirement names, mobile numbers, and emails of all admins of Whatsapp groups of the hospital are required for onward transmission to police," the hospital administration said in a circular issued on Friday.

The administration asked all its employees to submit the names, mobile numbers and email of all admins of Whatsapp groups pertaining to hospital staff. "This is required to prevent the spreading of any fake news, rumour or any other adverse comments/statements on social media and in the institution by any hospital or college staff," the circular said.

Notably, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs has directed all states and union territories to take effective measures to combat fake news about coronavirus. This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 68 people and infected a total of 2,902 people. (ANI)

