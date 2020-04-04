Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Four militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said

The security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said. "This operation based on a credible police input. Four terrorists have been killed," he said

He said weapons and war-like stores were seized from the scene of the encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

