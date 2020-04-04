Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:59 IST
'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that the Tablighi Jamaat members who reportedly misbehaved with women medical staff during quarantine and are engaged in "some conspiracy" be killedby firing bullets. He also questionned the need for giving medical treatment to such people.

The MNS chief demanded that videos of such people being thrashed be made viral on social media, to instill sense of "trust" among people. He also said the people would have felt satisfied had Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the current scenario and where the country is heading at in its fight against coronavirus than the latter just speaking about lighting up lamps and candles.

In his message to the nation, Modi on Friday asked people to switch off lights in their homes and light lamps, candles and switch on mobile phone flash lights at 9 PM on April 5 to display collective spirit to defeat the coronavirus. Speaking about harassment being faced by police and medical personnel, Thackeray said, "We can see the police being attacked and abused when they try to control the situation".

"The meeting (of Tablighis had taken place) at Markaz in Delhi. Such people be killed by firing bullets at them. Why give them treatment? A separate section be created and their treatment be stopped," Thackeray told reporters here. "If they think that their religion is bigger than the country and want to engage in some conspiracy...they are spitting at people, on vegetables, roaming nude before the nurses," he said.

Thackeray further said that videos of such people being thrashed should become viral, which will instill a feeling of trust among people. "The prime minister should have talked about it (in his video message on Friday," he said.

Reports have emerged that Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at a hospital in Ghaziabad misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd remarks and dropping their pants, provoking the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to invoke the stringent National Security Act against them. They are among the thousands who had attended a religious congregation at the organisation's New Delhi headquarter, now being seen as a coronavirus hotspot.

Similar reports of the Jamaat members admitted to a hospital in Kanpur refusing to take medicines and misbehaving with the medical staff emerged on Saturday, prompting authorities to remove female staffers from there Meanwhile, the MNS chief congratulated the Maharashtra Police for refusing permission to a Nizamuddin-like congregation in Vasai last month, thus averting the potential spread of coronavirus. He said the Delhi Police did not realise the possible spread of coronavirus when the Nizamuddin congregation was allowed last month.

He further added that it was not the time to play the blame game. "It is also not the time to talk about religion too, but the kind of things some sections among Muslims are doing, they be thrashed now.

"They should remember the lockdown is for some days, we are there then (after the lockdown is over), he added. Thackeray asked "whereabouts" of Maulvis (clerics), who he said otherwise ask community members about whom to vote for in elections have disappeared now and why they are not asking people to observe discipline.

He said said the lockdown period may be extended if people do not observe discipline, which will badly affect industries and functioning of government, further leading to economic crisis. Thackeray praised doctors, police and other government staffers providing water, electricity and food grains for risking their lives to serve the people.

He also said the peace being experienced in Mumbai at present was not witnessed even after the 1992-93 riots in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Justice Chandrachud holds meet with HC judges for prompt hearing of urgent matters

The Supreme Court E-committee Chairperson Justice D Y Chandrachud has held a meeting through video conferencing with high court judges heading such committees to ensure urgent matters are heard promptly and litigants are not required to com...

CNI churches to live-stream special worship sessions

With public gatherings banned due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Church of North India Diocese of Kolkata has decided to go for live-streaming so that members of the community can join from home the special worship sessions, lined up till...

Andhra: SP monitors COVID-19 lockdown at Machilipatnam

Superintendent of Police Raveendranath Babu on Saturday monitored the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew situation at Machilipatnam town in the district. The SP visited the markets and other commercial places to see whether the lockdown rules are...

HarperCollins, Algebra launch online conversations with authors

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, HarperCollins in collaboration with an arts and ideas club will host live conversations every week with speakers from the publishing houses long list of authors across fields. Named Reset, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020