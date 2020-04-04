Left Menu
Development News Edition

Using 'red dot' signal, women seek help to escape domestic violence during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:05 IST
Using 'red dot' signal, women seek help to escape domestic violence during lockdown

Social entrepreneur Iti Rawat recently received an email with a woman's picture with a red dot on her palm and a message "ma'am, I need your help". The woman was indicating that she was being subjected to domestic abuse, a crime which saw a sudden spike ever since the lockdown was imposed in India in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed at least 68 lives and infected over 2,900 so far.

The restricted movement due to the lockdown has specially hit the victims of domestic violence who suddenly found themselves trapped in their homes with their abusers. Several women are either unable or too afraid to call the police to get help to move out.

To help such women reach out, WEFT (Women Entrepreneurs For Transformation) Foundation, a not for profit body working for women's empowerment, launched a new initiative called 'red dot' under which citizens can identify a domestic violence victim by seeing a red dot on her palm and inform NGOs or authorities. "The citizens who see the red dot on the palm can either get in touch with WEFT through social media or email weftinfo@gmail.com or they can also call 181 which is the toll free number to get support," Rawat told PTI.

The initiative launched three days back has received over 20 complaints of domestic violence from across the country, said Rawat, founder of WEFT Women Entrepreneurs Foundation. Talking about the cases received by them, Rawat said one of the cases was from Kolkata where the victim was caught at home with her husband who was jobless since the lockdown. He was beating the wife, took away all her savings and was assaulting her in front of her son, Rawat said.

"She contacted WEFT through the red dot initiative. We supported her with food and helped her," she said. Rawat said the red dot initiative is a citizen-led movement under which they plan to create videos and stories that can go viral so that people start identifying this symbol as indicative of domestic violence.

"During the lockdown, victims are stuck now with the oppressors as if in a jail and inside the home has become more unsafe for them than outside the home. We want to make 'Red Dot on the Palm' a global symbol for domestic violence. This way many women will break silence and would be able to lead better lives," Rawat said. She said she has been in touch with the National Commission for Women and UN Women to take the initiative forward.

The National Commission for Women has also flagged the issue of spike in cases of domestic violence since the enforcement of the lockdown. NCW chief Rekha Sharma had said the number of domestic violence cases must be much higher but the women are scared to complain due to constant presence of their abusers at home.

She said from March 24 till April 1, the NCW has received 69 domestic violence complaints and they are increasing by the day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Justice Chandrachud holds meet with HC judges for prompt hearing of urgent matters

The Supreme Court E-committee Chairperson Justice D Y Chandrachud has held a meeting through video conferencing with high court judges heading such committees to ensure urgent matters are heard promptly and litigants are not required to com...

CNI churches to live-stream special worship sessions

With public gatherings banned due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Church of North India Diocese of Kolkata has decided to go for live-streaming so that members of the community can join from home the special worship sessions, lined up till...

Andhra: SP monitors COVID-19 lockdown at Machilipatnam

Superintendent of Police Raveendranath Babu on Saturday monitored the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew situation at Machilipatnam town in the district. The SP visited the markets and other commercial places to see whether the lockdown rules are...

HarperCollins, Algebra launch online conversations with authors

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, HarperCollins in collaboration with an arts and ideas club will host live conversations every week with speakers from the publishing houses long list of authors across fields. Named Reset, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020