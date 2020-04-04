Lifeline Udan flights supply over 138 tonnes of medical supplies across India: MoCA

Under 'Lifeline Udan initiative' launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), 107 flights have been operated till April 3 for transporting over 138.81 tonnes of medical cargo across the country amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves and other accessories required by the coronavirus warriors across the country.

The carriers involved in Lifeline Udan operations include Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans. Private carriers like IndiGo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are operating medical cargo flights on a commercial basis.(ANI)

