COVID-19 cases rise to 62 in Haryana, Palwal reports highest jump

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 18 to 62 in Haryana on Saturday, with Palwal district reporting the highest jump, the state health department said. The total includes 14 patients who have been discharged. There are 48 active cases in the state, it said.

According to officials, Tablighi Jamaat members from other parts of the country, who entered the state before the lockdown, accounted for majority of the 18 fresh cases reported. They, however, did not give the exact number.

The health department bulletin said Palwal has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 16, including 13 reported on Saturday. Bhiwani and Gurgaon reported two fresh cases each, it said.

Of the total 62 cases, the bulletin said, one person is from Nepal, while 19 are from other states of India. These include five from Tamil Nadu, three each from Kerala and West Bengal, two each from Telangana and Bihar, and one each Punjab, Delhi Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Haryana reported its first coronavirus death on Wednesday as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at PGIMER here. As many as 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 107 foreigners, came to Haryana before the lockdown came into force on March 25, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had said on Friday.

All of them have been quarantined, he had said, adding that five FIRs have been registered under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigner's Act against the foreigners among the Tablighi Jamaat members for various violations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.