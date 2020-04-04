Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal tests negative for coronavirus

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:44 IST
Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal tests negative for coronavirus

Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who had gone into self-isolation after meeting Padma Shri Awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa before he died of COVID-19, tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, a senior Punjab government official said. Khalsa, a former Hazoori Raagi, died on April 2, a day after he tested positive for the virus.

Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu informed in a tweet about the "Big Relief in Doaba Region", saying Baba Seechewal and 16 others have tested negative. Thanking the almighty and his followers, Baba Seechewal said in a video message he came into contact with Khalsa on March 13, after which he went into self-isolation.

"Later Shahkot Sub Divisional Magistrate and Senior Medical Officer had directed that all those who had come in the contact with Bhai Khalsa should get themselves tested. They had taken my samples and that of my sewadars. We all have tested negative for coronavirus," he said. The environmentalist also made an appeal to the public asking them to maintain social distance and stay indoors during the lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

Baba Seechewal, known for his efforts to clean the holy rivulet Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev got enlightenment, was featured by Time Magazine among 30 'Heroes of the Environment' in 2008..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to the rescue? US, Moscow spar over aid deliveries

An odd new front in the U.S.-Russian rivalry has emerged as a Russian military cargo plane bearing a load of urgently needed medical supplies landed this week at New Yorks JFK airport. Russia cast it as a magnanimous aid contribution to a s...

Italian physicist pens coronavirus-related book in quarantine

Italian physicist and novelist Paolo Giordano has used his self quarantine period to come out with a book in which he focuses on other forms of contagion linked to COVID-19 - fake news, environmental crisis, nationalism and xenophobia, and ...

Lockdown may be lifted in phases: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the government was considering relaxation of the ongoing lockdown for containment of coronavirus in phases. Earlier in the day he had said the state government may not lift lockdown o...

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19. The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.Italians have seen the world aroun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020