Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:19 IST
Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS1 KA-VIRUS-DEATH 75-year old man in Karnataka succumbs to coronavirus; state death toll reaches four Bengaluru: A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four, officials said. .

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-CHARITY As calamity strikes, philanthropists open wallets generously Bengaluru: As calamity struck the nation in the form of coronavirus, many philanthropists have generously opened their wallets to sustain the urban poor, especially the migrant labourers in the city and elsewhere in Karnataka. . MDS3 KL-VIRUS-FRANCE-CITIZENS France evacuates 112 stranded citizens from Kerala, TN Kochi: France evacuated 112 French citizens stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in a special Air India flight, official sources said. .

MDS6 KA-VIRUS-CM-SERVANTS K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID- 19. . MES4 KL-VIRUS-DRONES Drones help cops nab over 40 violating social distancing rule Kochi: At least 41 people, who ventured out for a morning walk in a posh area here, were caught on night vision cameras of a drone deployed by the city police to enforce social distancing to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. .

MES6 KA-VIRUS-BALAKRISHNAN Flat or negative growth for Indian IT sector this year: Balakrishnan Bengaluru: India's information technology sector is expected to post either flat or negative growth in 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic globally, an IT industry veteran said. . MES10 KA-VIRUS-BIAL Bengaluru airport's gesture to needy during lockdown Bengaluru: The Bengaluru International Airport Limited, which manages the operations of Kempegowda International Airport, said it has launched called 'Namma Chethana,' an initiative, to provide 3,500 meals along with a host of other corporates located on the airport premises. .

MES13 KA-VIRUS-KARAGA Karaga festival to be a low-key affair this year Bengaluru: Karaga, considered to be one of the city's oldest festivals, that is usually celebrated with much fanfare, will be a quiet affair this time with the government permittingit to be observed only symbolically in the wake of COVID-19 spread.. .

