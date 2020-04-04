Left Menu
COVID-19: Arcesium, HKMCF feeding 40,000 underprivileged people

Arcesium, along with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF), is providing daily meals to 40,000 underprivileged people during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Arcesium, along with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF), is providing daily meals to 40,000 underprivileged people during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In an effort to alleviate the financial burden and avoid possible contamination through an exchange of currency notes, even the nominal amount of Rs 5 is no longer being collected from the beneficiaries. They are being provided with a free meal during the lockdown period.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Regional President of Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said, "Our teams are selflessly and relentlessly working to continue the feeding activities across the state. We are taking all the precautions to avoid possible contact with the virus during the entire process of cooking, transportation and distribution and to ensure adherence to the social distance norms." Arcesium is a New York headquartered post-trade technology and professional services firm.

With regards to testing and sanitation, Dasa said that the people involved in the process are tested and monitored on a daily basis for any symptoms. "The food is completely untouched and we strictly adhere to the ISO:22,000 standards,'' he added. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68. (ANI)

