Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nizamuddin: 110 attendees traced so far, says Gujarat DGP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:05 IST
Nizamuddin: 110 attendees traced so far, says Gujarat DGP

Gujarat Police on Saturday traced seven more persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, taking the total number of the attendees who have been identified so far to 110, a top officer said. Police have also filed cases against 10 such attendees hailing from three districts in the state on the charges of violating the lockdown norms.

"Legal action will also be taken against other such violators who had attended the congregation," said state Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha. The seven persons traced on Saturday are from Navsari district.

"Their health check-up is being conducted, after which they will be quarantined," the DGP said. He said that two of the attendees from Gujarat who had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz had earlier tested positive to coronavirus. One of them had died of the infection.

"We have traced seven more persons in Gujarat who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, taking the number of such persons identified so far to 110," he said. On registration of cases, the top cop said the police have registered four FIRs against at least 10 attendees for travelling back to Gujarat in violation of the lockdown norms.

"We are also taking action against other such persons. So far four FIRs have been registered-- two in Botad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Navsari," Jha said.

The Nizamuddin congregtion has reportedly fuelled the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Over 600 COVID-19 cases were reported among people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities from 14 states as on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jha said that police are taking technical help including drones and CCTV cameras to track down violators of the lockdown. So far, 2,770 persons have been arrested in Gujarat while 1041 FIRs have been registered.

He said at least 234 persons were nabbed on the basis of CCTV camera grabs. "As many as 144 drones are being used by the police to track down the violators. Apart from drones and CCTVs, automatic number plate recognition system software is also being used to identify vehicles plying frequently on a particular route," Jha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation

Irans foreign ministry criticised U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his allegation that Iranian diplomats were behind the killing of an Iranian dissident in Turkey last November.Undisputed fact US diplomats have long been in the busi...

Tennis-At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former w...

ICJ seeks UNHRC to impose 'exemplary damages' on China for spreading coronavirus

The London-based International Council of Jurists has urged the UN Human Rights Council to make China pay exemplary damages for its grave offences against humanity, alleging the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a conspiracy of Beijing to c...

OYO suspends payment of monthly benchmark revenue to hotels; invokes force majeure

Hospitality firm OYO said it is suspending payment of monthly benchmark revenue to its hotel partners as it is finding impossible to discharge its obligations under the master service agreement due to Covid-19 pandemic. In light of this pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020