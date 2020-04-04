Patnaik gets PETA award for allocating funds to feed community animals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with an award by animal rights body PETA India for allocating funds to feed community animals in Odisha during the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. It comes after the state government sanctioned Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in five municipal corporations and all 48 municipalities as they are struggling to find food during the lockdown.

Recognising his efforts, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India announced the 'Hero to Animals Award' for Patnaik. He received a framed certificate and a letter of appreciation, it said in a statement. Patnaik thanked the PETA India for the recognition and appealed to everyone to be compassionate and support lives near us during these hard times.

"Thanks @PETAIndia for the recognition. In this distressing times, the usual activities of taking care of community animals... has taken a back seat," Patnaik tweeted. "I appeal everyone to support lives near us during these hard times." The government sanctioned the amount after it was found that thousands of stray animals in Odisha were having a hard time finding food as markets, eateries and hotels are closed. India has been under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, which has claimed 68 lives and infected over 2,600 people so far.

Previous recipients of the 'Hero to Animals Award' include Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra for speaking out against the cruelty of circuses and taking other actions for animals. Delhi minister Imran Hussain has also been awarded for protecting the lives of humans and other animals by banning all forms of manja and actor Rani Mukerji for helping a dog in distress on her film set. PTI UZM HMB

