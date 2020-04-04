6 Tabligi Jamaat members test COVID-19 positive in U'khand, cases rise to 22

Six Tabligi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 22. Five cases were reported from Nainital district and one from Roorkee in Haridwar district, officials at the COVID-19 control room here said.

Uttarakhand has seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases over just a couple of days with 15 people testing positive in less than 48 hours. The state reported its first positive case on March 15 and there were only seven coronavirus patients till April 1. Two persons have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

