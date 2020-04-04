UP woman performs last rites of mother-in-law after sons fail to reach home amid lockdown

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district performed final rites of her mother-in-law after the sons of the deceased failed to reach home amid the nationwide lockdown. Sumitra Devi, 70, was rushed to a community health centre in Salempur area after her condition deteriorated on Friday. The doctors at the CHC declared her brought dead.

Her daughter-in-law Neetu informed her husband and his two brothers about the death, but they failed to reach home due to the lockdown imposed across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Neetu contacted the Nagar Panchayat chairman of Salempur, J P Maddhesia, and performed her mother-in-law's last rites later in the day.

"She is really a brave woman. She not only gave her shoulder to the body but also lit the funeral pyre. I am proud of her," Maddhesia told media persons..

