Himachal Pradesh govt bans sale of chewing gum to check spread of coronavirus

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:19 IST
To prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months, an official said on Saturday

COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets and there is a possibility of transmission by spitting chewing gums, said Food Safety commissioner and additional chief secretary (Health) R D Dhiman

The sale and use of chewing gum, bubble gum and similar products would remain prohibited till June 30 in public interest, Dhiman added.

