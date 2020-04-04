Man who announced reward for shooting Darbhanga DM identified: Police

The man, who allegedly announced a Rs 2 lakh reward for shooting Darbhanga District Magistrate Thiyagrajan SM, has been identified and will soon be arrested, police said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Ram has directed the officers concerned to investigate the matter and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

"We have received information that an objectionable comment was made by someone on the official Facebook page of the district administration. We have talked to the District Magistrate about this," added Ram. He said that the officials have been directed to immediately arrest the accused person.

The District Magistrate in a meeting on Thursday had decided that those who come into the district from outside will be subjected to a screening by the door-to-door medical team. The administration had posted the development on its Facebook page, on which a comment was posted by an account by the name of Faizal announcing a reward of Rs 2 lakh for shooting the District Magistrate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.