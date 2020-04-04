Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put on hold functions, festivals during lockdown: Pondy CM

PTI | Pondy | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:25 IST
Put on hold functions, festivals during lockdown: Pondy CM

Puducherry, Apr 4 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday appealed to leaders of all religions in the Union Territory to put on hold festivals and functions of their respective sects during the current lockdown. In an address through video to newsmen, he said,"There is every need to adhere to social distancing." He said some sections were found violating the lockdown rules and holding festivals.

"No festivals or functions of any religion should be held during the lockdown period to avoid gathering of people," he said. The Chief Minister appealed to also managements of private schools not to insist on payment of school fees by the parents till the situation became normal as "parents particularly those in rural areas are facing hardships and sufferings." Narayanasamy, also a senior Congress leader, reiterated his appeal to the people of Puducherry "to respond to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light lamps on Sunday at their houses after switching off lights for nine minutes from 9 pm, as this would be of help to eradicate the evil of virus not only from our country but also from the globe as a whole." He expressed his gratitude to the people for their adherence to the social distancing and stay-at-home plea.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had, in her message to the people, said,"By the grace of the Almighty, Puducherry is comparatively much safer, more peaceful and healthier." She acknowledged the good response of the people to observe social distancing and asked the people to remain patient and have faith. "We will win the war against COVID-19 together. It is human beings who created the virus and we will fight it back with full unity." The former IPS officer also requested the people of the Union Territoryto respond to the Prime Minister`s call to light a candle or a lamp or show a flashlight for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

HP CM sanctions Rs 1 cr for PPE, N95 masks for cops

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned a grant of Rs one crore to the police department on Saturday to purchase personal protective equipment PPE and N-95 masks for its personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, an o...

Nitish holds discussion with doctors over coronavirus situation in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held discussions with senior doctors of the state on measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. Kumar held a meeting with the doctors via video- conferencing at his official residen...

UK says 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory is disgusting fake nonsense

The conspiracy theory that 5G mobile telecommunications masts play a role in spreading the novel coronavirus is disgusting fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday. That is just nonsense, dangerous nonsense as well, British ...

Murmu appeals to religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday asked religious leaders to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020