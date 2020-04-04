Put on hold functions, festivals during lockdown: Pondy CM

Puducherry, Apr 4 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday appealed to leaders of all religions in the Union Territory to put on hold festivals and functions of their respective sects during the current lockdown. In an address through video to newsmen, he said,"There is every need to adhere to social distancing." He said some sections were found violating the lockdown rules and holding festivals.

"No festivals or functions of any religion should be held during the lockdown period to avoid gathering of people," he said. The Chief Minister appealed to also managements of private schools not to insist on payment of school fees by the parents till the situation became normal as "parents particularly those in rural areas are facing hardships and sufferings." Narayanasamy, also a senior Congress leader, reiterated his appeal to the people of Puducherry "to respond to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light lamps on Sunday at their houses after switching off lights for nine minutes from 9 pm, as this would be of help to eradicate the evil of virus not only from our country but also from the globe as a whole." He expressed his gratitude to the people for their adherence to the social distancing and stay-at-home plea.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had, in her message to the people, said,"By the grace of the Almighty, Puducherry is comparatively much safer, more peaceful and healthier." She acknowledged the good response of the people to observe social distancing and asked the people to remain patient and have faith. "We will win the war against COVID-19 together. It is human beings who created the virus and we will fight it back with full unity." The former IPS officer also requested the people of the Union Territoryto respond to the Prime Minister`s call to light a candle or a lamp or show a flashlight for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

