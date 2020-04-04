287 released in Srinagar after two-week quarantine

Authorities on Saturday released another batch of 287 persons from quarantine, taking the total number of people who successfully completed the two-week isolation period in the city to 1,413, officials said. The 287 persons — most of who are students and had returned from Bangladesh — were discharged from various quarantine facilities, they said.

They said this was the fourth group to be released from quarantine in four days. On March 31, seventy-eight persons were discharged, while 236 were allowed to return to their homes on April 1.

The next day, 324 were released and on April 3, another 488 were discharged after completing their two-week quarantine periods. The officials said 70 students were released from a quarantine centre in Pahalgam – the picturesque resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Similarly, they said 33 students — 23 in Sopore and 10 in Baramulla – in north Kashmir's Baramulla district were discharged after their 14-day quarantine period was over..

