HP CM sanctions Rs 1 cr for PPE, N95 masks for cops

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned a grant of Rs one crore to the police department on Saturday to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks for its personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official spokesperson said

Half of the amount will be granted from the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the rest from the State Disaster Response Fund, he said here

The state government is committed to providing all necessary safety equipment to its frontline warriors in this fight against coronavirus, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

