Man booked for spreading communal hatred amid lockdown in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:14 IST
A man has been booked for spreading communal hatred on social media in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, police said on Saturday

An FIR was registered against Dilawar Sheikh under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 54 (false warning) of the Disaster Management Act at Teesa police station, they said

During the COVID-19 pandemic sending such messages on social media might create disharmony in the society, the police said.

