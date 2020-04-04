Man booked for spreading communal hatred amid lockdown in HP

Man booked for spreading communal hatred amid lockdown in HPPTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:14 IST
A man has been booked for spreading communal hatred on social media in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, police said on Saturday
An FIR was registered against Dilawar Sheikh under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 54 (false warning) of the Disaster Management Act at Teesa police station, they said
During the COVID-19 pandemic sending such messages on social media might create disharmony in the society, the police said.
