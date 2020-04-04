MP: Two senior health officials test positive to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Principal Health Secretary and a deputy director, both women, were tested positive to novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 179 which included 25 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 179 cases, 128 are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 11. Interestingly, the principal secretary-level officer on Saturday issued a video bulletin of the state's COVID-19 scenario.

Notably, an IAS officer in Health department tested positive to coronavirus on Thursday. The deputy director, also a doctor, who tested positive was actively involved in handling the coronavirus crisis in the state, a health bulletin stated.

A total of ten areas in Bhopal where these officials are living are declared as containment zones, officials said. Meanwhile, four persons who had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month have tested positive to coronavirus, Bhopal Police said.

On Saturday, a 36-year-old man, a government official, died due to the complications arising from the virus infection in Chhindwara district, an official said. He had worked at Indore which has been worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Father of the deceased also tested positive to coronavirus on Friday midnight, the official said. As per the health bulletin, the maximum number of 128 COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, followed by Bhopal (15), Morena (12), Jabalpur (8), Ujjain (7), Khargone (3), Chhindwara (2), Shivpuri and Gwalior 2 each, taking the total number of affected persons in the state to 179.

While 164 of them are stable, one person is in a serious condition. Meanwhile, two persons, including a journalist and his daughter, were discharged on Friday night.

