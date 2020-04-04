Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Over 300 arrested for violating lockdown so far, say police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:05 IST
Noida: Over 300 arrested for violating lockdown so far, say police

Over 500 FIRs have been registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far for violation of lockdown restrictions and more than 300 people arrested, police said here on Saturday. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus is being strictly enforced in the district, they added.

Stern action is taken in case of any violation and till April 3, 33,426 vehicles have been screened, while challans have been issued against 4,740 vehicles, even as 373 were seized, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said. "As many as 507 FIRs have been registered against violators of lockdown and section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 289 people have been arrested in this regard. So far, Rs 85,200 have been recovered as penalty. Three complaints have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and three people have been arrested in this regard," Singh said.

Separately, the police said they have registered six FIRs under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Saturday alone and arrested 15 people for violating the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of four or more people). "Also, 482 vehicles were checked across 132 checking points in the district, of which challans were issued to 40 and another eight were seized over various violations," the police said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown across India on March 24 with an objective to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The police chief said only people who are related to essential services are allowed to move and made an appeal to the residents of the district to strictly follow the lockdown and not go out unless it was very important. "If it is necessary to go out, kindly follow social distancing," Singh said.

He said continuous patrolling in being done through deployment of security forces. "In sensitive and densely populated habitats, drones have been deployed for monitoring and anybody who violates the order would be met with the strictest of action," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League players union says wage cut would hurt health service

The players union representing Premier League footballers has questioned the leagues call for a 30 player wage reduction amid the coronavirus crisis, saying it would reduce tax revenue for the National Health Service. The stance taken by th...

Mamata thanks SRK for his contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 time

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund and said that such a gesture inspires millions of the countrymen. In his reply to Banerjee who is call...

Basketball-Bryant, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member ...

5G coronavirus conspiracy theory is dangerous fake nonsense, UK says

A conspiracy theory that links 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus is dangerous fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday after masts in several parts of the country were torched.When ask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020