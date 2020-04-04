Left Menu
43 COVID-19 cases reported in T'gana; number rises to 228

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:54 IST
43 COVID-19 cases reported in T'gana; number rises to 228

Forty-three COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 228, the government said. No death occurred on Saturday and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 11, according to a media bulletin issued by the state government.

One person was discharged from hospital on Saturday. With this, the number of people discharged after recovery (cumulatively) rose to 33, it said. Stating that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in Telangana, Health Minister E Rajender said in a release that all the positive cases being reported were either those who returned after participating in the Delhi religious congregation or those who mingled with them.

He said 1,090 people have returned to the state after participating in the Delhi religious congregation and that tests are being conducted for all of them. He said doctors have also been appointed at all quarantine centres, as well as nurses and paramedical personnel.

N-95 masks and PPE kits are adequately available in all centres, Rajender said. The government is geared up to provide treatment to any number of positive cases, he said.

He said five lakh N-95 masks, five lakh PPE kits, five lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, four lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves have been purchased..

