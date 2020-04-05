No work due to lockdown, painter writes 'Help Us' on wall of house

A painter has written 'Help Us' on the wall of his house on Chandigarh-Panchkula road requesting people to help him with money or food as lockdown has affected his livelihood. Pawar Kumar, a painter who once used to write on vehicle's number plates, said he has not got any work for some days after the lockdown started on March 25.

"I am requesting people to help us so that I can feed my children. Due to lockdown, I have got no work now. It is difficult to even buy food as I don't have any money left," he told ANI. The man requested the administration has not done anything for us so far.

The administration has done anything so far. It should help me so that I can feed my children. We got a packet of flour. But how do we cook as we don't have a cylinder and any other food items?" he said. Kumar has put up a donation box outside his workplace on the roadside at Sector 18, Panchkula.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain novel coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected daily wage earners and those working in the informal sector. (ANI)

