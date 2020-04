Youth held in Noida for rape, murder of 8-yr-old girl

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Salarpur here.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on charges of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Salarpur. The 8-year-old girl passed away during treatment at the Child PGI Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1 Gautam Budh Nagar Sankalp Sharma said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.