Attempts being made to communalise COVID-19 crisis : Nakhuda Mosque trustee writes open letter to PM Modi

Nasser Ebrahim, trustee of Nakhuda Mosque, Kolkata has written an open letter to Prime Minister alleging that certain sections of society and media are maliciously trying to spread hatred against Muslim in the country by giving communal colour COVID-19 crises. "At a time when the world is united to fight against the pandemic coronavirus, the Indian media is in to play the communal game of Islamophobia and blame the Muslims of India for the spread of the pandemic COVID-19" the letter read.

The letter stated that the alleged hate against Muslims has further deteriorated the fight against the novel coronavirus. It said, "The hate didn't allow them to concentrate on the solutions to get rid of this epidemic disease, rather they put all their efforts on how to blame the Muslim community for the spread of the disease."

"We strongly condemn in the strongest word, the unjust behaviour of media, the vested organisations and the administration for not discharging their duties to uphold the law of the land" the letter further stated. The Trustee further requested the administration to drop the unjust charges levied against a particular organisation without following the due process of law.

"We the citizens demands the administration to immediately take strict action against those who maliciously spread hatred against Muslims and try to paint the pandemic coronavirus with Muslim identity. We also stand with the oppressed in this hour of crises and request the administration to drop the unjust charges levied against a particular organisation without following the due process of law " the letter read. (ANI)

