10 linked to Tablighi among new COVID-19 cases; Guj tally 122

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 13:15 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 122 with 14 new patients being reported on Sunday, including 10 having link to the religious congregation recently organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi, a health department official said. The state also reported death of a 61-year-old woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Surat on Saturday and tested positive of coronavirus. She was also suffering from diabetes, the official said.

Out of the 14 new cases reported on Sunday, eight are from Ahmedabad, two each from Surat and Bhavnagar, and one each from Vadodara and Chhota Udepur. Among these new patients, 10 have "direct or indirect" link to the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With the death of a 61-year-old woman in Surat, who tested positive for coronavirus only a day ago, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 11, she said. District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of deaths at five, followed by Bhavnagar and Surat- two each, and Panchmahal and Vadodara- one each.

So far, Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 53, followed by Surat-15, Gandhinagar-13, Bhavnagar-11, Rajkot and Vadodara-10 each, Porbandar- three, Gir Somnath- two, and Kutch, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, and Chhota Udepur- one each, the state health department said. Out of the 122 cases, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history while 17 have inter- state travel history.

At the same time, 17 people have so far been discharged after recovery, Ravi said, adding that the condition of all 94 active patients is stable. The state government has tested total 2,354 samples so far, out of which results of eight are awaited, the health department said.

Till date, total 14,920 people have been placed under quarantine in the state, including 13,560 under home quarantine, 1,085 in government facilities, and 275 in private facilities..

