Pan Mac India launches 'Reading Space' to bring authors, readers together

In a bid to bring its authors and readers together during this coronavirus lockdown, Pan Macmillan India has launched 'Reading Space' to share fascinating stories behind the writing of books. "This brand-new initiative is our idea to give you more about our books and authors and recommend activities which you will love to follow," a statement by the publishing house said.

Pan Macmillan will upload videos and articles every Tuesday of the month from its authors. "They will tell you what they do apart from writing in terms of their profession, their interests and skills, their ways of contributing to society and nature and their recommendations about finding your true self; you will be amazed to find what inspires them to write and entertain us," the statement said.

There will be bookshelf talks about a range of interesting genres from crime fiction, investigative stories, history, culture and travel to relevant issues like climate change, personality development and spiritual goals, it said, adding the first video will go live on April 7. According to Rajdeep Mukherjee, managing director of Pan Macmillan India, #MacmillanReadingSpace is an effort to entertain, inform and collaborate on an easily accessible platform.

"It is a time of great restraint for everyone. While there are a limited number of activities we have access to, Pan Macmillan India wants to create a platform which will provide a window of escape through engaging content, where our authors and readers can come together," he said. Often books are shaped by experiences and there are fascinating stories behind them, which we want our authors to share directly, Mukherjee said.

