Lockdown : Union Minister Sarangi requests Odisha CM to provide financial assistance to priests

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi wrote a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him to provide financial assistance to priests in the state after most temples were closed amid national lockdown. "In the absence of salary based formal arrangement in our Temples, unlike other states, the priests and servitors mostly depend upon modest offerings received from the visiting devotees for their daily living. And, in the lockdown period due to complete suspension of temple visits by devotees, they have been facing difficulties in feeding their families and also sustaining their traditional vocation." the letter read.

The Minister further requested the Chief Minister to assess the ground situation and come out with a compensation package for the temple priests and servitors. "I request you to kindly issue instructions to the state's Hindu Religious Endowment Authority to make an assessment of the ground position and come out with a compensation package for the priests and servitors of the temples under its charge, for their relief in this difficult time." the Minister added.

Following the COVID-19 crises in the country, most religious institutions that draw many devotees, have been closed to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

