Terrorists continue to create problems in J-K amid COVID-19 crisis, 5 militants killed in Kupwara

There's no let-up in attempts to disturb the peace in the valley even at the time of coronavirus pandemic, as five terrorists and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara woods of north Kashmir where the Army had been carrying searches from the last five days.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

There's no let-up in attempts to disturb the peace in the valley even at the time of coronavirus pandemic, as five terrorists and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara woods of north Kashmir where the Army had been carrying searches from the last five days. While the country battles the coronavirus threat, inconsiderate terrorists continue to compound problems in the Union territory by trying to infiltrate and attack.

This comes even as the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 92 in Jammu and Kashmir, with 17 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, according to the health department here. Defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that the slain terrorists were infiltrators and the operation was still going on.

"In ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran Sector of north Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five militants attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) taking advantage of bad weather," Kalia said He added that one soldier has been killed and two others were critically injured.

"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," Kalia said. On the fourth day of the operation on Saturday evening, the army rushed elite paratroopers to Rangdoori, Guguldara and Teen Behak area of Jumgund. Sources said that firing continued throughout the night, reaching at peak wee hours of today.

The operation was launched initially by Army's 8 JAT after intercepting movement a group of terrorists on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Army sources said, as many as nine terrorists have been killed by the Indian Army in the last 24 hours in Kashmir valley. (ANI)

