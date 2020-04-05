C'garh man kills mother, 3 others; cops suspect black magic

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and three others with an axe in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, some 150 kilometres from here, in what police believe is a suspected case of black magic. The incident took place late Saturday night in Devgad village under Sitapur police station limits and the accused Ishwar has been arrested, an official said.

"Ishwar attacked his mother Rajkuwar (60) and then neighbours Manvasiya Kanwar (70), Jabbar Sai Kanwar (80) and Mohan Sai (50) with an axe, killing them instantly. He later butchered seven chickens and two bulls with the axe," he said. "The accused also tried to attack a police team which went to arrest him. We found some ritauls had been performed at the house, and flowers and gulal (coloured powder) were strewn around. It seems to be a case of black magic though probe is on to find out the exact cause. We are also checking the sanity of the accused," he added.

