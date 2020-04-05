Nearly 1,300 booked for violation of lockdown in Muzaffarnagar

The Police in Muzaffarnagar have booked 1,279 people for violation of lockdown norms since the countrywide restrictions were imposed on March 25, officials said on Sunday

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said as many as 247 cases were registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) naming 1,279 people till Saturday. They were found violating the lockdown norms in the district, he said

He asked people to stay home and help hinder the spread of the coronavirus. The country was placed under a 21-day lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

