Coronavirus: Man flees quarantine in Thane in Maharashtra

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:20 IST
Coronavirus: Man flees quarantine in Thane in Maharashtra

A 26-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane district fled the hospital in which he was quarantined for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, police said on Sunday. He left the facility at around 8:30pm on Saturday and efforts were on to nab him, a Vishnu Nagar police station official said.

"He had called up his friends saying the hospital did not have facilities etc. He told them he would either run away or commit suicide," he added. Thane district as on Sunday has 78 COVID-19 patients, including 23 in KDMC limits of which Dombivali is a part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

