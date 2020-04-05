4 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test positive in Buldhana

4 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test positive in BuldhanaPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:31 IST
Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI)Four persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, some 350 kilometres from here, Collector Suman Chandra said. At least 9,000 people participated in a congregation at the organisation's Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.
The event is being seen as one of the main catalysts of the virus spread in several states. Buldhana's COVID-19 count stands at nine, including one who died of the infection, Chandra informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Nizamuddin
- Buldhana district
- Delhi
- Maharashtra
- COVID
ALSO READ
Local limited transmission of Covid-19 seen in some parts of Nagpur, social distancing best practice to contain virus
People not taking lockdown seriously, says Nagpur civic chief
Combating COVID-19: Nagpur MC Commissioner takes stock of situation
Compliance with lockdown in Nagpur very high, says top cop
Coronavirus: Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur