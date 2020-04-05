Left Menu
4 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test positive in Buldhana

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:31 IST
Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI)Four persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, some 350 kilometres from here, Collector Suman Chandra said. At least 9,000 people participated in a congregation at the organisation's Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

The event is being seen as one of the main catalysts of the virus spread in several states. Buldhana's COVID-19 count stands at nine, including one who died of the infection, Chandra informed.

