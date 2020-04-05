Residents of Ibrahimpur village in Delhi block roads to prevent entry of outsiders

With COVID-19 cases crossing the 3,000-mark in the country, residents of Ibrahimpur village in north Delhi’s Burari are blocking roads and putting barricades to prevent the entry of outsiders into the region in a bid to curb the spread of the disease

There are five entry points of Ibrahimpur village wherein temporary ropes and wooden blockades have been set up to ensure that no outsider gains entry into the area. Vegetable and milk vendors, who are part of the essential services, are allowed to enter the village if they have hand sanitizers. "We noticed that despite the lockdown, many people were passing through our village every day. Also, unknown vehicles were entering the area. In view of this, it was collectively decided by villagers to ban the entry of outsiders," Gaurav Tyagi, a resident of Ibrahimpur, said. He said people deployed at entry points of the village ask for identity cards of the ‘suspicious’ entrants to the area. Rajesh Kumar, another resident, said such a step also ensures social distancing and prevents unnecessary movement of people. He said villagers have been asked not to go out of the village, and follow the ongoing lockdown. A senior police officer said in many societies and colonies in Delhi, people have become more cautious and are taking such precautions amid the coronavirus threat. PTI BUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.