Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence PSUs, OFB join fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:04 IST
Defence PSUs, OFB join fight against COVID-19

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Ordnance Factory Board have pitched in to shore up India's fight against COVID-19. The OFB has planned for 280 isolation beds across 10 hospitals spread over six states in the country.

They are located at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore (West Bengal), Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore (West Bengal), Ammunition Factory Khadki (Maharashtra), Ordnance Factory Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi (Tamil Nadu) and Ordnance Factory Medak (Telangana), the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru has an isolation ward facility with three beds in intensive care units and 30 beds in wards. In addition, a building having 30 rooms was readied. In all, 93 people can be accommodated at the HAL facility, the statement said.

The OFB has manufactured and dispatched 50 specialised tents for COVID-19 patients to the Arunachal Pradesh government. Besides, development and production of hand sanitisers as per the WHO standards have been undertaken in the factories of OFB.

Also, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has stepped in at the request of the Ministry Health and Family Welfare to manufacture and supply 30,000 ventilators for ICUs within the next two months, the statement said. The design of these ventilators was originally developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which was improved upon by Skanray, Mysore, with whom BEL has collaborated.

Ordnance Factory, Medak has undertaken repair of ventilators in various hospitals in Hyderabad, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile o...

CDS hails veteran for donating 2-month pension to PM-CARES Fund

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Sunday hailed a veteran soldier who has donated his two months pension to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19. Janardan Prasad, a retired soldier from the Garhwal Rifles, has ...

U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies

From Europe to South America, U.S. allies are complaining about the superpowers Wild West tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for vital medical supplies. In France and Germany, senior official...

France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response

The high-speed train whooshing past historic World War I battle zones and through the chateau-speckled Loire Valley carried a delicate cargo 20 critically ill COVID-19 patients and the machines helping keep them alive. The TGV-turned-mobile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020